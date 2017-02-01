Breaking Flooring News

Redi Carpet Acquires CMQ Floor Covering of Philadelphia
Stafford, TX, February 1, 2017--Redi Carpet is excited to announce the acquisition of Philadelphia based CMQ Floor Covering.Read more
Roseland, NJ, February 1, 2017—Private sector employment increased by 246,000 jobs from December 2016 to January 2017, according to the January ADP National Employment Report.Read more
Washington, DC, February 1, 2017—Construction spending during December 2016 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,181.5 billion, 0.2% below the revised November estimate of $1,184.4 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce.Read more
Tempe, AZ, February 1, 2017—The January Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) registered 56%, an increase of 1.5 percentage points from the seasonally adjusted December reading of 54.5%, according to the Manufacturing ISM Report On Business.Read more
Washington, DC, February 1, 2017—Green Squared has been added to the current U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Recommendations of Specifications, Standards, and Ecolabels for Federal Purchasing, updated at the close of 2016, the Tile Council of North America (TCNA) announced.Read more
Los Angeles, CA, February 1, 2017—Emser Tile named Floor Covering Associates as Platinum Dealer of the Year for 2016.Read more
Chicago, IL, February 1, 2017—Two floorcovering retailers have opened Sears Hometown Store units within the last month.Read more
Washington, DC, February 1, 2017—The Conference Board Leading Economic Index for the U.S. increased 0.5% in December to 124.6, following a 0.1% increase in November, and a 0.2% increase in October.Read more
Norfolk, VA, February 1, 2017—Katharine “Kathie” Morgan has begun serving as president of ASTM International, one of the world’s largest standards development organizations.Read more
Excelsior, MN, January 31, 2017—Training magazine revealed its 2017 Training Top 125 list on January 30 during the Training 2017 Conference & Expo at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.Read more
Chicago, IL, January 31, 2017—The 49th edition of NeoCon will take place June 12 to 14 at The Mart in Chicago, Illinois.Read more
Ed Keller, Susan Haddinger and Jameson Hoffner
Phillip Stoner
Kent Clauson, Michael Vermette and Bobby Berrier
New Solid Tech Rigid Core LVT Waterfall
Jeff Loberbaum
Brian Carson
Tom Lape
Karen Mendelsohn
Rodney Mauter discusses Lexmark's Latest Carpet Introductions at Surfaces 2017Read more
Larry Browder Discusses Karndean's New Product Introductions at Surfaces 2017Read more
Chris Dillon Discusses Eagle Creek's New Products at Surfaces 2017Read more
Jonathan Train Discusses EarthWerks' New Products for 2017 at SurfacesRead more
Lindsey Waldrep Discusses Crossville's New Products and Brand Positioning from Surfaces 2017Read more