Breaking Flooring News

David Sheehan Named SVP of Product Management for IVC US
Dalton, GA, February 3, 2017—David Sheehan will now serve as the senior vice president of product management for IVC US, a division of Mohawk Industries.Read more
Dalton, GA, February 3, 2017—David Sheehan will now serve as the senior vice president of product management for IVC US, a division of Mohawk Industries.Read more
Washington, DC, February 3, 2017—New orders for manufactured goods in December, up five of the last six months, increased $6.1 billion or 1.3% to $464.9 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau reported. This followed a 2.3% November decrease.Read more
Washington, DC, February 3, 2017—Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 227,000 in January, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 4.8%, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.Read more
Lancaster, PA, February 3, 2017—Armstrong Flooring proudly introduces the first annual Thomas Armstrong Awards, honoring distributors who exemplify integrity, a resilience of spirit and deep dedication to their customers.Read more
Tempe, AZ, February 3, 2017—The Non-Manufacturing Index registered 56.5%, which is 0.1 percentage point lower than the seasonally adjusted December reading of 56.6, according to Non-Manufacturing (NMI) ISM Report On Business.Read more
Washington, DC, February 3, 2017—Builder confidence in the single-family 55+ housing market remains strong in the fourth quarter of 2016 with a reading of 67, up eight points from the previous quarter, according to the National Association of Home Builders' (NAHB) 55+ Housing Market Index.Read more
San Diego, CA, February 3, 2017—Arizona Tile is celebrating its 40th year of business this year.Read more
Lancaster, PA, February 2, 2017—Armstrong Flooring has hired Brent Flaharty as vice president, residential sales.Read more
Washington, DC, February 2, 2017—Nonfarm business sector labor productivity increased at a 1.3% annual rate during the fourth quarter of 2016, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported, as output increased 2.2% and hours worked increased 0.9%.Read more
Ann Arbor, MI, February 2, 2017—The United States Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) released its Recommendations of Specifications, Standards, and Ecolabels for Federal Purchasing, which include four sustainability standards developed by global public health organization NSF International.Read more
Deerfield Beach, FL, February 2, 2017—Mapei Group is celebrating 80 years in business in 2017.Read more
Ed Keller, Susan Haddinger and Jameson Hoffner
Phillip Stoner
Kent Clauson, Michael Vermette and Bobby Berrier
New Solid Tech Rigid Core LVT Waterfall
Jeff Loberbaum
Brian Carson
Tom Lape
Karen Mendelsohn
Mark Clayton and Merrie Barnett Discuss Phenix's New Products at Surfaces 2017Read more
John Wu Discusses Novalis' New Products for 2017Read more
Rodney Mauter discusses Lexmark's Latest Carpet Introductions at Surfaces 2017Read more
Larry Browder Discusses Karndean's New Product Introductions at Surfaces 2017Read more
Chris Dillon Discusses Eagle Creek's New Products at Surfaces 2017Read more