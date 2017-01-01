Breaking Flooring News

Floors Inc and Malibu Floors Merge
Grapevine, TX, December 23, 2016—Floors Inc and Malibu Floors have completed a successful sales transactions and merger.Read more
Grapevine, TX, December 23, 2016—Floors Inc and Malibu Floors have completed a successful sales transactions and merger.Read more
Ann Arbor, MI, December 23, 2016—Consumer sentiment closed December with a 4.7% rise to 98.2, according to final results from the University of Michigan Survey of Consumers.Read more
Washington, DC, December 23, 2016—Sales of new single-family houses in November 2016 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 592,000, according to estimates released jointly by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.Read more
Glen Burnie, MD, December 23, 2016—Haines has announced the newest member of its executive leadership team, Chris Pratt, Haines’ new chief sales and marketing officer.Read more
Fort Worth, TX, December 23, 2016—James (Jim) Lee, 84, founder of Professional Flooring Supply (PFS), a company dedicated to providing the floorcovering professional with the highest quality installation tools and materials, passed away at his home in Granbury, Texas on December 9.Read more
St. Louis, MO, December 23, 2016—The National Wood Flooring Association recently launched a new partnership with Mohawk Flooring, following Mohawk’s adoption of NWFA University into the Mohawk University portfolio to fulfill wood floor training.Read more
Washington, DC, December 22, 2016—The American Institute of Architects (AIA) reported the November ABI score was 50.6, essentially unchanged from the mark of 50.8 in the previous month. The new projects inquiry index was 59.5, up from a reading of 55.4 the previous month.Read more
Washington, DC, December 22, 2016—Real gross domestic product increased at an annual rate of 3.5% in the third quarter of 2016, according to the third estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.Read more
Baltimore, MD, December 22, 2016—Fishman Flooring Solutions has expanded its footprint into northwestern Pennsylvania with its purchase of Fisher Flooring Supply in Erie, Pennsylvania.Read more
Calhoun, GA, December 22, 2016—Mannington Commercial is announcing a price increase on commercial carpet, resilient, and sundry products.Read more
Washington, DC, December 22, 2016—Personal income increased $1.6 billion (less than 0.1%) in November, according to estimates released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.Read more
Ed Keller, Susan Haddinger and Jameson Hoffner
Phillip Stoner
Kent Clauson, Michael Vermette and Bobby Berrier
New Solid Tech Rigid Core LVT Waterfall
Jeff Loberbaum
Brian Carson
Tom Lape
Karen Mendelsohn
John Baugh Discusses his Outlook for Business Performance In 2017Read more
Gary Lanser Discusses Mohawk's New Hardwood and Laminate ProductsRead more
Karen Mendelsohn Discusses Mohawk's Omnify and Branding StrategiesRead more
Tom Lape Discusses Mohawk's Carpet Introductions for 2017Read more
Robert Murray Discusses the Dodge Construction Outlook for 2017Read more