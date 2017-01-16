Breaking Flooring News

Mohawk & IVC Announce Plans to Build Carpet Tile Plant in Belgium
Hannover, DE, January 16, 2017—IVC will build a new modular carpet plant in Belgium. The facility is slated to begin producing carpet tile by the end of 2017.Read more
Hannover, DE, January 16, 2017—IVC will build a new modular carpet plant in Belgium. The facility is slated to begin producing carpet tile by the end of 2017.Read more
Hannover, DE, January 16, 2017—Winners of the 2017 Carpet Design Awards, held at Domotex, have been announced.Read more
Arco, IT, January 16, 2017—The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies and The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design awarded Aquafil USA a 2017 Green Good Design award for its Econyl fibers, made of 100% regenerated nylon using the Econyl Regeneration System.Read more
Hannover, DE, January 16, 2017—Next year, Domotex will feature a new exhibition layout and the introduction of an annual keynote theme in 2018, plus an even stronger focus on trends and innovations.Read more
Dalton, GA, January 13, 2017—W.F. Taylor and Chattanooga-based Spray-Lock have entered into a strategic marketing alliance through which they will better serve their customers with innovative and environmentally friendly adhesives for light construction and floorcovering installations.Read more
Washington, DC, January 13, 2017—The combined value of distributive trade sales and manufacturers’ shipments for November was estimated at $1,326.7 billion, up 0.1% from October 2016 and was up 2.3% from November 2015, according to the Census Bureau.Read more
Ann Arbor, MI, January 13, 2017—Consumer sentiment fell 0.1% to 98.1 in January, according to preliminary results from the University of Michigan Survey of Consumers.Read more
Willemstad, Curacao, January 13, 2017—Innovations4Flooring (I4F) has announced that the U.S. Customs & Border Protection Agency has ruled that products manufactured under I4F’s licenses, and including the 3L Triplelock and Click4U locking mechanisms, may be imported into the United States of America.Read more
Washington, DC, January 13, 2017—The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.3% in December, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported.Read more
Washington, DC, January 13, 2017—Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for December 2016 were $469.1 billion, an increase of 0.6% from the previous month, and 4.1% above December 2015, according to the Census Bureau.Read more
Dalton, GA, January 13, 2017—Per tradition, Pami Bhullar, director of retail development for Invista, has released his 2017 Resolutions for the Floor Covering Professionals.Read more
Ed Keller, Susan Haddinger and Jameson Hoffner
Phillip Stoner
Kent Clauson, Michael Vermette and Bobby Berrier
New Solid Tech Rigid Core LVT Waterfall
Jeff Loberbaum
Brian Carson
Tom Lape
Karen Mendelsohn
Vergote and Vermette Discuss Mohawk's Plans to Build Modular Carpet Factory in BelgiumRead more
Randy Merritt Discusses Shaw's Upcoming Convention and His Outlook for 2017Read more
Jonathan Witt Discusses Rug Market Trends, Channel Shift and Growth OutlookRead more
Stephanie Coffaro Discusses Her Role as Designer of the Surfaces Trends Home in Las VegasRead more
Jenny and Eric Cross Discuss Their Venture Into In-Home Floor Covering SalesRead more