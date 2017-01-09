Breaking Flooring News

Dallas Chapman Returning to Beaulieu as EVP of Sales
Dalton, GA, January 9, 2017—Dallas Chapman is returning to Beaulieu as the executive vice president of sales for the residential, commercial and hospitality flooring divisions.Read more
Dalton, GA, January 9, 2017—Dallas Chapman is returning to Beaulieu as the executive vice president of sales for the residential, commercial and hospitality flooring divisions.Read more
Crossville, TN, January 9, 2017—Crossville will offer unique education sessions at booth 5403 during The International Surfaces Event.Read more
Dalton, GA, January 9, 2017––THE WFCA has announced the rollout of new training modules and on-site educational camps available through the association’s WFCA University training program.Read more
St. Louis, MO, January 9, 2017—The National Wood Flooring Association has announced that Quarter-Sawn Flooring in Helmsburg, Indiana has earned the NWFA/NOFMA Mill Certification.Read more
San Rafael, CA, January 9, 2017—Creating Your Space has launched a new website with an online marketing calculator.Read more
Arlington, VA, January 9, 2016—Construction employment slipped by 3,000 jobs in December, while average hourly earnings accelerated, according to an analysis of new government data by the Associated General Contractors of America.Read more
Pendleton, SC, January 9, 2017—The Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) has launched a new website to better communicate the value of ceramic tile education and certified tile installation to homeowners, architects, design specifiers, dealers, distributors and tile installation contractors.Read more
Atlanta, GA, January 6, 2017—Interface has announced a restructuring in the fourth quarter of 2016 and first quarter of 2017, much of which impacts the company’s residential Flor business.Read more
Washington, DC, January 6, 2017—Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 156,000 in December, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 4.7%, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported.Read more
Washington, DC, January 6, 2017—The goods and services deficit was $45.2 billion in November, up $2.9 billion from $42.4 billion in October, revised, the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, through the Department of Commerce, announced.Read more
Washington, DC, January 6, 2017—New orders for manufactured goods in November, down following four consecutive monthly increases, decreased $11.3 billion or 2.4% to $458.3 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau has reported.Read more
Ed Keller, Susan Haddinger and Jameson Hoffner
Phillip Stoner
Kent Clauson, Michael Vermette and Bobby Berrier
New Solid Tech Rigid Core LVT Waterfall
Jeff Loberbaum
Brian Carson
Tom Lape
Karen Mendelsohn
Stephanie Coffaro Discusses Her Role as Designer of the Surfaces Trends Home in Las VegasRead more
Jenny and Eric Cross Discuss Their Venture Into In-Home Floor Covering SalesRead more
Suzanne Winn Discusses the Surfaces Design House and Speed Trending BreakfastRead more
John Baugh Discusses his Outlook for Business Performance In 2017Read more
Gary Lanser Discusses Mohawk's New Hardwood and Laminate ProductsRead more