Breaking Flooring News

Employment Rose by 227,000 in January

Washington, DC, February 3, 2017—Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 227,000 in January, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 4.8%, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

55+ Housing Market Ended 2016 at Record High

Washington, DC, February 3, 2017—Builder confidence in the single-family 55+ housing market remains strong in the fourth quarter of 2016 with a reading of 67, up eight points from the previous quarter, according to the National Association of Home Builders' (NAHB) 55+ Housing Market Index.

Labor Productivity Rose 1.3% in Q4 2016

Washington, DC, February 2, 2017—Nonfarm business sector labor productivity increased at a 1.3% annual rate during the fourth quarter of 2016, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported, as output increased 2.2% and hours worked increased 0.9%.

EPA Includes NSF Standards in Fed. Purchasing Recommendations

Ann Arbor, MI, February 2, 2017—The United States Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) released its Recommendations of Specifications, Standards, and Ecolabels for Federal Purchasing, which include four sustainability standards developed by global public health organization NSF International.

Mark Clayton and Merrie Barnett Discuss Phenix's New Products at Surfaces 2017

John Wu Discusses Novalis' New Products for 2017

Rodney Mauter discusses Lexmark's Latest Carpet Introductions at Surfaces 2017

Larry Browder Discusses Karndean's New Product Introductions at Surfaces 2017

Chris Dillon Discusses Eagle Creek's New Products at Surfaces 2017

