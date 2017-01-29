Breaking Flooring News

Consumer Confidence in January Reaches 12-Year High
Ann Arbor, MI, January 27, 2017—Consumer sentiment closed January at 98.5, rising 0.3% over December’s 98.2 rate.Read more
Washington, DC, January 27, 2017—Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 1.9% in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.Read more
Washington, DC, January 27, 2017—New orders for manufactured durable goods in December decreased $1.0 billion or 0.4% to $227.0 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau has announced.Read more
Washington, DC, January 27, 2017—The U.S. International Trade Commission has released its 153-page report on Chinese hardwood plywood imports into the U.S., reports the Hardwood Plywood & Veneer Association.Read more
Washington, DC, January 26, 2017—Sales of new single-family houses in December 2016 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 536,000, according to estimates released jointly by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.Read more
Washington, DC, January 26, 2017—The North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) has announced a new leadership structure.Read more
Washington, DC, January 26, 2017—The FHFA House Price Index reported a 0.5% increase in U.S. house prices in November from the previous month.Read more
Bethany, CT, January 26, 2017—Laticrete has announced that Dr. Bernard Gustin is retiring from the board of directors after 25 years of dedicated service.Read more
Export, PA, January 26, 2017—Karndean Designflooring held a charity event in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 17 to raise funds for the Wounded Warrior Project.Read more
Washington, DC, January 24, 2017—Total existing-home sales finished 2016 at 5.45 million sales and surpassed 2015 (5.25 million) as the highest since 2006 (6.48 million), according to the National Association of Realtors. This marks the best year in a decade.Read more
St. Louis, MO, January 25, 2016—Analyst Stifel believes that Mohawk has nearly completed its acquisition of Italian tile manufacturer Emil Ceramica, a move that was first reported in an Italian newspaper in September 2016.Read more
Jonathan Train Discusses EarthWerks' New Products for 2017 at SurfacesRead more
Lindsey Waldrep Discusses Crossville's New Products and Brand Positioning from Surfaces 2017Read more
Thomas Trissl Discusses Schönox's Rapid Growth and Innovative New Products at Surfaces 2017Read more
Ed Duncan and Joe Amato Discuss Mannington's Business Outlook and Design StrategyRead more
Piet Dossche Discusses Coretec's Core Message at Surfaces 2017Read more