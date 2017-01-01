Breaking Flooring News

Industry News

New Single-Family Home Sales Rose 5.2% in November

Washington, DC, December 23, 2016—Sales of new single-family houses in November 2016 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 592,000, according to estimates released jointly by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Read more

Jim Lee of Professional Flooring Supply Dies

Fort Worth, TX, December 23, 2016—James (Jim) Lee, 84, founder of Professional Flooring Supply (PFS), a company dedicated to providing the floorcovering professional with the highest quality installation tools and materials, passed away at his home in Granbury, Texas on December 9.

Read more

AIA Billings Index Stays Positive in November

Washington, DC, December 22, 2016—The American Institute of Architects (AIA) reported the November ABI score was 50.6, essentially unchanged from the mark of 50.8 in the previous month. The new projects inquiry index was 59.5, up from a reading of 55.4 the previous month.

Read more

Third Quarter GDP Revised Up to 3.5%

Washington, DC, December 22, 2016—Real gross domestic product increased at an annual rate of 3.5% in the third quarter of 2016, according to the third estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Read more
Previous Next

Recent Industy Events

All events

Interviews

John Baugh Discusses his Outlook for Business Performance In 2017

Read more

Gary Lanser Discusses Mohawk's New Hardwood and Laminate Products

Read more

Karen Mendelsohn Discusses Mohawk's Omnify and Branding Strategies

Read more

Tom Lape Discusses Mohawk's Carpet Introductions for 2017

Read more

Robert Murray Discusses the Dodge Construction Outlook for 2017

Read more
Previous Next