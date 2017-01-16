Breaking Flooring News

Aquafil Awarded 2017 Green Good Design Nod for Econyl Fibers

Arco, IT, January 16, 2017—The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies and The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design awarded Aquafil USA a 2017 Green Good Design award for its Econyl fibers, made of 100% regenerated nylon using the Econyl Regeneration System.

W.F. Taylor & Spray-Lock Form Strategic Marketing Alliance

Dalton, GA, January 13, 2017—W.F. Taylor and Chattanooga-based Spray-Lock have entered into a strategic marketing alliance through which they will better serve their customers with innovative and environmentally friendly adhesives for light construction and floorcovering installations.

U.S. Customs Rules that I4F Can Import 3L Triplelock & Click4U

Willemstad, Curacao, January 13, 2017—Innovations4Flooring (I4F) has announced that the U.S. Customs & Border Protection Agency has ruled that products manufactured under I4F’s licenses, and including the 3L Triplelock and Click4U locking mechanisms, may be imported into the United States of America.

December Producer Prices Rose 0.3%

Washington, DC, January 13, 2017—The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.3% in December, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported.

Retail Sales Rose 0.6% in December

Washington, DC, January 13, 2017—Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for December 2016 were $469.1 billion, an increase of 0.6% from the previous month, and 4.1% above December 2015, according to the Census Bureau.

Vergote and Vermette Discuss Mohawk's Plans to Build Modular Carpet Factory in Belgium

Randy Merritt Discusses Shaw's Upcoming Convention and His Outlook for 2017

Jonathan Witt Discusses Rug Market Trends, Channel Shift and Growth Outlook

Stephanie Coffaro Discusses Her Role as Designer of the Surfaces Trends Home in Las Vegas

Jenny and Eric Cross Discuss Their Venture Into In-Home Floor Covering Sales

